Vinyl record fans line up at local store ahead of National Record Store Day

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Saturday is National Record Store Day!

For vinyl record fans, it’s a national holiday. Music fans look forward to the release of limited edition special albums to mark the occasion every year.

Record Archive here in Rochester will celebrate with $1 records and happy hour events throughout the day!

And people can hardly wait to take advantage of that deal.

People were already lined up outside Record Archive at 6 a.m. Saturday.

Photo courtesy of Emily Putnam

Keep in mind – Record Archive opens at nine.

Record Archive will also have live music from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday.