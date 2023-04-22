Vinyl record fans line up at local store ahead of National Record Store Day
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Saturday is National Record Store Day!
For vinyl record fans, it’s a national holiday. Music fans look forward to the release of limited edition special albums to mark the occasion every year.
Record Archive here in Rochester will celebrate with $1 records and happy hour events throughout the day!
And people can hardly wait to take advantage of that deal.
People were already lined up outside Record Archive at 6 a.m. Saturday.
Keep in mind – Record Archive opens at nine.
Record Archive will also have live music from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday.