Violent Memorial Day weekend in Rochester

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Three people were shot, and two of them were killed in separate incidents during a violent Sunday night in Rochester. Police are searching for the gunman in both shootings.

The first shooting happened at the Flour City Station, located directly across the street from News10NBC on East Avenue. In the second shooting, a teenager lost her life after she was caught in the crossfire between two groups firing at each other.

The Flour City Station bartender heard a pop, then screaming.

This is the actual police radio call heard on Broadcastify moments after two people were shot just before 2 a.m. Monday morning at the Flower City Station Bar and Music Venue on East Avenue. Police say there appeared to be a fight between two men at the bar. When a security guard tried to break up the fight, the gunman shot and killed his victim, who is identified as a 42-year-old man. The security guard was also shot. He is recovering at the hospital.

“From another caller stating that somebody ran into the location and shot somebody. All we have that they’re asking for the police and EMS at Flour City Station,” the next police radio call said.

Monday morning, Rochester Mayor Malik Evans called the situation “Nonsense.”

“It was the result of just nonsense of people not being able to deal with conflicts in a way that doesn’t resort to violence, and when we see this, this is what happens,” said Evans.

Just after 3 a.m., there was another homicide call on Holland Street in Rochester.

“287 respond with EMS and fire. 422-595 respond for 18-year-old female shot,” said the emergency dispatcher over police radios.

This time it was in the parking lot of the Anthony Jordan Health Center. Police say two groups of people gathered there and started shooting at each other. Officers say a female in her late teens was sitting in a car when she was shot in the crossfire. Police believe she was not involved in the altercation. She was taken to Rochester General Hospital by car and was pronounced dead shortly after she arrived. Mayor Evans is pleading for eyewitnesses to come forward.

“There were a lot of people that were there, that were in that parking lot and the need to come forward with what they saw because this was not something that happened in the back alley. This happened at a big event where there were hundreds of people around,” said Evans.

So far, no arrests have been made. The Anthony Jordan Health Center declined our request for a comment. According to the Rochester Police Department’s Open Data Portal, there have been 17 homicides so far here in the city this year.