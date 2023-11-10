Visit Rochester honors two people for their work with drawing in tourism

Updates on local, state and national News are detailed by the News10NBC Morning Team, along with traffic, sports and the weather forecast.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Visit Rochester honored two people with a tourism achievement award at its Recommend Rochester event on Thursday night.

The award is given each year to people who have championed Rochester as a host for major meetings and events. This year’s winners are Dr. Amy DelCorvo, CEO and executive director of the New York State Association for Computers and Technologies in Education, and Allen Buell, past president of Drum Corps Associates.

Don Jeffries, president and CEO of visit Rochester, spoke about the significance of the event.

“Our residents bring us these conventions. We bring in about 225 conventions a year and this is a party to say thank you very much to all these people who bring this business to Rochester,” Jeffries said.

Jefferies says tourism has $1.2 billion in economic impact in Monroe County.