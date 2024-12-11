VOC showcases artwork by veterans during open house

The day's major News events, business reports, sports updates, Rochester area weather information and tomorrow's forecast are presented by the News10NBC Team.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The Veterans Outreach Center in Rochester hosted its “Armed with Creativity” art show and open house on Tuesday, aiming to understand and support local veterans through art.

Five veterans showcased their work, including paintings, photography, and collages. Organizers believe art serves as a positive outlet for veterans who have faced challenging experiences.

“Some of them do look to art for an outlet and being able to express what they can’t express vocally, they might be able to express visually,” said Loni Wellman of the Veterans Outreach Center. “And it is part of the healing process and a part of the way for them to express how they feel.”

The Veterans Outreach Center offers free support services to veterans and their families in Rochester.

A.I. assisted with the formatting of this story. Click here to see how WHEC News10NBC uses A.I.