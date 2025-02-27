VOC will host free event Thursday showcasing artwork of veterans

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The Veterans Outreach Center is hosting a free art show on Thursday to showcase the creativity of veterans.

“Armed with Creativity” will take place at Slate on South at 644 South Ave. It runs from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. VOC leaders say that creating art often helps veterans with reducing anxiety, processing trauma, and sharing stories through self-expression.

Past art shows have featured paintings, photography, and collages. The VOC offers free support services to veterans and their families in Rochester.