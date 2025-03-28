VOC will hold event on Friday honoring Vietnam veterans

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The Veterans Outreach Center is honoring National Vietnam War Veterans Day with an event at the Roger Robach Community Center on Friday.

The VOC will hold a service starting at 10 a.m. at the center on 180 Beach Ave. to honor Vietnam veterans and service members who died in the war.

All veterans and their families are welcome to attend. The event includes breakfast and a free valet service for any veteran who needs it. More than 58,000 American service members died in the Vietnam War.