Volunteers install free smoke alarms in local homes

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Volunteers, staff, and community partners of the American Red Cross of Western New York, teamed up to install free smoke alarms for local families vulnerable to home fires during a Sound the Alarm event throughout the Rochester area.

This effort is part of a national Red Cross Sound the Alarm initiative, which has helped save at least 1,723 lives nationally and 47 in the Western New York region since launching in October 2014.

The event kicked off with remarks, brief volunteer training, and then was followed by smoke alarm installations at area homes where volunteer teams talked to families about home fire safety.