Volunteers clean up memorial honoring West Webster firefighters

WEST WEBSTER, N.Y. – Community members came out to clean up the West Webster Memorial on Lake Road after it was overrun with grass and weeds.

Volunteers mowed grass, trimmed the edges, and cleaned statues at the memorial, which honors West Webster firefighters, including two firefighters killed in an ambush at a fire on Lake Road on Christmas Eve of 2012.

Past Chief Michael Chiapperini and firefighter Tomasz Kaczowka died in the 2012 ambush. The memorial also honors firefighters David Clapp, who died in 1986, and William Bostian, who died in 2005.