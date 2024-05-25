Volunteers clean up West Webster firemen's memorial

WEST WEBSTER, N.Y. — A group of local volunteers gathered Saturday to clean up the West Webster firemen’s memorial on Lake Road.

The group mowed grass and cleaned statues at the memorial, which honors the lives of West Webster firefighters who lost their lives in the line of duty, including two firefighters killed in an ambush at a fire on Lake Road on Christmas Eve of 2012.

“We need to show the West Webster Fire Department that the community cares about them and cares about their firemen — and if it takes one person to do it, fine, but I’ve got a whole bunch of volunteers that are here to help that actually care about the West Webster Fire Department,” said David Lippa, coordinator of the cleanup effort.

Past Chief Michael Chiapperini and firefighter Tomasz Kaczowka died in the 2012 ambush. The memorial also honors firefighters David Clapp, who died in 1986; and William Bostian, who died in 2005.