Volunteers share personal connections to Huntington’s Disease at HDSA’s first Team Hope Walk

CHILI, N.Y. – The Huntington’s Disease Society of America hosted Rochester’s first Team Hope Walk on Saturday morning at Roberts Wesleyan University.

The event aimed to raise funds and awareness about Huntington’s disease in the community. Volunteers shared their personal connections to the cause.

“This disease is very near and dear to my heart. It affects multiple family members including my husband. And it’s rare, so a lot of people don’t know about HD,” said Jenny Garrison, an HDSA volunteer. “HD is really a trifecta of ALS, Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s,”

Team Hope is HDSA’s largest grassroots fundraising event, taking place in more than 100 cities across the country.

