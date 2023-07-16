Volunteers team up with local organizations to help Ontario County flood victims

ONTARIO COUNTY, N.Y. – Massive amounts of rain moving through the area last weekend, combined with the rain expected to move through the area on Saturday, has the community coming together to support each other, and to provide needed food, supplies, and clothing.

Less than a week after rain flooded areas of Canandaigua, volunteers are organizing to provide support for the community.

“We have a collective group of agencies that are really working together. The United Way, the Salvation Army, Family Promise of Ontario County, the city, and the county. We are really collaborating. I think it’s a really great showing of how public and private sector can really work together,” said Tracey Dellostritto, executive director, Partnership for Ontario County.

Mobilizing support through Facebook, Dellostritto says that organizing Saturday’s event was a team effort.

“We had a lot of exposure on social media. I think we probably had 30 or 40 volunteers who came out today. We are still getting folks who want to volunteer, and we still have a lot of folks in need who are still contacting us.”

Neighbors like Susie Shafer were impacted by the flooding last week and know how important it is to be prepared in case something like this happens again.

“Water came into the basement. It came up to four feet, and they pulled the meter for safety. Monday the fire department, with help from the city fire department, Brighton, Gates, came out and pumped the basement Monday afternoon.”

Providing sandbags, personal hygiene resources, cleaning supplies, and food, volunteers from around Ontario County came out to lend a helping hand to those impacted by the flood, as the area braces for more rain.

Volunteer Nolan Brandy said, “Theres a lot of unfortunate and less fortunate out there, so why not give when you can.”



