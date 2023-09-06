Volunteers will deliver sunflower bouquets to Golisano Children’s Hospital

PENFIELD, N.Y. — Wickham Farms in Penfield is partnering with Golisano Children’s Hospital to deliver sunflowers to patients on Wednesday afternoon.

Volunteers will cut more than 1,000 sunflowers and arrange them into bouquets for patients, their families, and hospital staff. The annual sunflower donation started seven years ago when Wickham Farms hosted its first Sunflower Spectacular Festival.

Twenty people are volunteering this year. The sunflowers will arrive at the hospital at 2:30 p.m.