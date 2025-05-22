Volunteers will place flags next to veterans’ graves at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Volunteers will place nearly 6,000 American flags at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery on Lake Avenue to honor the graves of veterans ahead of Memorial Day.

The event started 25 years ago when Mike Civiletti, a Boy Scout assistant scoutmaster, and his son, Paul, decided to add a flag next to every grave in the cemetery’s veterans’ section for Memorial Day. Civiletti didn’t live to see his goal completed because in 2006, he was killed by a drunk driver after leaving church.

After Civiletti’s death, Boy Scout Troop 195 kept his dream alive and was finally able to add a flag next to every grave in the veterans’ section.

