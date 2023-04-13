Volunteers will rappel down Kodak Tower in May for 21 Stories for Scouts

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — 21 Stories for Scouts will return to the iconic Kodak Tower on State Street in May for a 14th year.

The event is a fundraiser for the Boy Scouts of America where 100 brave volunteers rappel down the side of the famed building. This year, News10NBC’s Briana Collier will volunteer.

“For those of us that live in the suburbs, we just pay for our kids to be in a program. That’s not honestly true for a lot of families,” said Steve Hoitt, executive director of Seneca Waterways Council. “If you’re in one of those poorer communities you need additional support and we want kids to be able to experience Scouting like any other kid.”

The volunteers will rappel on May 12.