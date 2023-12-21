Volunteers work to distribute toys after record-breaking year for Toys for Tots

News10NBC presents the latest information on the events of the morning, breaking News and current weather conditions, as well as, the 10-Day forecast.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — With the News10NBC Toys for Tots Holiday Drive surpassing its goal of collecting 100,000 toys for local children, the work has begun to sort and distribute the toys.

News10NBC went on a ride-along on Thursday morning as volunteers delivered toys to the organizations that will distribute them to children.

This year’s sixth annual drive collected a total of 101,426 toys. That means the drive had another record-breaking year, after collecting a record 90,000 toys last year. You can still donate a toy online or request a toy on the website for Toys for Tots.