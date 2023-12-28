Von Miller breaks silence on domestic violence arrest

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. – Buffalo Bills star linebacker Von Miller spoke to the media Thursday for the first time since he was arrested for allegedly assaulting his pregnant girlfriend.

It’s been nearly a month since he was charged with domestic violence against the mother of his children in Dallas. He turned himself into police the next day. Soon after, he rejoined the Bills, playing in all three games since the alleged assault.

He acknowledged the severity of the charges against him, but denied the allegations.

“All of it is incorrect,” he said. “You know, it’s not a funny situation, but all of it is incorrect and all of it is untrue. The only thing that is true is we do have a third son on the way.”

Miller, 34, has been charged with third-degree felony assault of a pregnant woman. If convicted, he could serve between 2-10 years in prison and pay a $10,000 fine.

“Whatever happened, I hate that it happened. I hate my name is attached to anything like that, and it’s just a matter of time until I can clear it up,” he added. “Me and my girlfriend, we have problems just like any other couple does, but there has never been any of those things that was alleged against me.”