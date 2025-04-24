Vote delayed on the future of the old Burgundy Basin Inn

The day's major News events, business reports, sports updates, Rochester area weather information and tomorrow's forecast are presented by the News10NBC Team.

PERINTON, N.Y. – The Town of Perinton delayed a vote on the future of the former Burgundy Basin Inn. The decision involved whether to convert the old wedding venue into housing and shops.

The venue was shut down in 2020, but developers have been working for a long time to try and turn it into a place for apartments and businesses.

Supporters of the project said it would bring an influx of housing and economic opportunities to the area. Opponents argued that traffic and logistics are not feasible due to a nearby one-lane historic bridge.

There is no word yet on when the next vote will occur.

