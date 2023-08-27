Voter registration event at Brighton Farmer’s Market

BRIGHTON, N.Y. – Empire State University partnered with the Town of Brighton’s Inclusion, Diversity and Equity Advisory (IDEA) Board to hold a voter registration event on Sunday at the Brighton Farmer’s Market.

The voter registration drive is being was held in honor of the 60th anniversary of the March on Washington, in which organizers rallied one of the largest demonstrations on the grounds of the nation’s capital on August 28, 1963. During the march, Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. delivered a historic speech pleading for racial and social justice—speaking to voter disenfranchisement, economic disparities, and police brutality.

SUNY Empire’s Rochester location at 680 Westfall Road has served as a polling place for early voting and on election day since October 2019, when early voting began in New York state. This year, early voting will be held from October 28 to November 5. Election Day is Tuesday, November 7.

