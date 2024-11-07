Voter turnout in Monroe County: 350,000 cast ballots in presidential race

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The numbers are in for voter turnout in Monroe County. Over 350,000 people cast their ballots for the presidential race, according to the county’s Board of Elections.

When it came to the race for Congress, just under 343,000 cast their ballots in the race for U.S. Senator between Senator Kirsten Gillibrand and her challenger Michael Sapraicone. In the race for the 25th Congressional District, there were just over 336,800 who cast their ballots for the race between Rep. Joe Morelle and his challenger Gregg Sadwick.

The Monroe County Board of Elections says the results include Election Day voting, early voting, and mail-in ballots that were canvassed through Oct. 31. You can see the results here: