Voters approve capital improvement projects for five local school districts

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Five school districts in Monroe County have gotten the green light from voters to take on multi-million capital improvement projects.

Residents of Greece, Spencertport, Brockport, East Irondequoit, and West Irondequoit voted on the projects on Tuesday. Here are the results from the votes and details on the projects seeking to improve education, extracurricular activities, and infrastructure.

Greece Central School District (Passes 731 to 336)

The $72.5 million project includes maintenance and improvement projects at every school in the district. The money is for reconfiguring and adding classroom spaces in addition to maintaining roofs, windows, bathrooms, and more. You can read more here.

The district says the project won’t increase taxes, since state building aid and capital reserves will help to fund it. Work will begin in the summer of 2026 and the completion target is fall of 2030.

Spencerport Central School District (Pro 1 passes 621 to 466; Pro 2 passes 711 to 365)

Voters approved both Spencerport’s $80 million capital improvement project (Prop 1) and energy performance contract (Prop 2). The capital improvement project includes upgrades to library media centers, STEAM classrooms, high school performing arts spaces, and improved outdoor spaces including playgrounds. There will also be upgrades to the HVAC system, plumbing, and electrical system.

The energy performance contract allows for bond financing to give the district greater fiscal flexibility and savings by consolidating borrowing with the capital project. You can read more here.

The district says the capital improvement project will have a minimal tax impact, funded by reserves, and the energy performance contract will have no tax impact.

The superintendent released this statement about the project passing:

“Our academic programs and extracurricular activities are second to none, and this approval means we will be able to improve our physical spaces to match instruction and opportunities. We are grateful to our community, knowing the positive impact this will have on our students.”

Brockport Central School District (Passes 477 to 278)

The $66 million project includes improvements to the district’s boiler, parking lots, HVAC system, electrical system, and more. The district will also renovate the Barclay School Kitchen and replace the pool. You can read more here.

Most of the funding would come from NYS Building Aid. The district explains the cost to taxpayers with STAR and without STAR on its website.

The superintendent released this statement about the project passing:

“We are committed to implementing this project with transparency, efficiency, and the utmost care, always keeping the best interests of our students, staff, families and our community at heart. Thank you for believing in the power of education and for investing in the future of our Brockport Central School District. Together, we are building a stronger, brighter future for everyone.”

East Irondequoit Central School District (Passes 552 to 141)

The nearly $40 million project is seeking to create career and technical education classrooms. The plan also calls for increasing air-conditioned spaces, replacing the football field turf, and developing the property on Densmore Road. You can read more here.

The district says the project won’t increase residents’ tax bills. The cost is funded through state aid and the Capital Reserve Fund.

West Irondequoit Central School District (Prop 1 passes 1,129 to 135; Prop 2 passes 987 to 278)

Voters approved both propositions. Prop 1 ($6 million) will renovate the Pinegrove Learning Center and allow the district to expand its Pre-Kindergarten/UPK program. Plans call for three new Pre-K classrooms, a new playground, a multi-purpose room, a STEAM classroom, and more.

Proposition 2 ($18.6 million) will build a new athletic complex at Irondequoit High School and a new baseball field at Iroquois Middle School. The high school complex will include two synthetic turf fields for baseball and softball. It also includes new dugouts, sidewalks, walkways, lighting for night use, and a new parking lot.

The district says the projects will have no tax impact. You can read more here.