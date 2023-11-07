Voters may want to double check the location of their polling places this Election Day

Voters say their polling place locations have been changed without them knowing.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Are you heading out to vote Tuesday night? You may want to double check the location of your polling place. Some voters have found their polling place locations were changed.

News10NBC received a few calls and emails from people saying they went to their normal polling place, only to find out it had changed.

The Monroe County Board of Elections says postcards are sent to every single voter in Monroe County in May to notify them of their polling location for the year.

Due to redistricting, some polling sites have changed. Other polling sites are no longer being used for various reasons.

Voters can also check their polling site through the voter app online.

And just a reminder, if you have any issues this Election Day, you can contact the state’s Election Protection Hotline at 866-390-2992.