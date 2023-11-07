Voters visit the grave of Susan B. Anthony on Election Day

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — An Election Day tradition is continuing Tuesday in Rochester.

Voters are placing their “I voted” stickers at the grave site of Susan B. Anthony. News10NBC stopped by Tuesday morning after the polls opened.

In previous years, a plastic sheath was placed over her grave so stickers could be placed on top. But this year people are asked to not place stickers on the headstone.

Anthony pioneered the women’s rights movement in the U.S., but died before the 19th Amendment was passed — which officially gave women the right to vote.