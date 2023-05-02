Voting has begun for New York State Budget

ALBANY, N.Y. — Lawmakers are finally voting on the New York State Budget. This comes after Governor Kathy Hochul announced a conceptual agreement nearly a month after the April 1 original deadline.

Lawmakers began voting on the $229 billion spending plan on Monday afternoon. Negotiations have dragged on, in part due to disagreements over the state’s bail laws.

Hochul was able to remove the Least Restrictive Means Standard, giving judges more discretion when it comes to setting bail. State Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins says she expects voting to wrap up on Tuesday.

The budget calls on raising the minimum wage to $17 dollars an hour in New York City, along with some surrounding areas, and $16 dollars an hour in the rest of the state by 2026.

The budget would also require most new construction to have zero emissions starting in 2026. The mandate, which would apply to buildings under seven stories, would mean no gas furnaces or stoves in most new construction.

Also, the budget would give state officials expanded power to shut down or fine illicit marijuana shops, as New York moves forward with more approved, state-licensed dispensaries.