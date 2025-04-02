Voula’s Greek Sweets set to move to North Winton Village later this year

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A local vegan and vegetarian staple is set to move its location to the North Winton Village neighborhood later this year.

Voula’s Greek Sweets has been at its location on Monroe Avenue for 14 years. The business announced on Facebook that its new space will have its own parking lot. There’s no date yet for when Voula’s will move, but the owner says it will remain at the Monroe Avenue location at least through August.

With the move, there will be new menu items and the restaurant will be only a mile away from its new coffee shop, Little House Roc. The post says:

“Thanks always for your continued support, Roc. It means the world! This is an actual dream come true for me, my family, and my wonderful staff.”