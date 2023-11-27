VSES, once Rochester area’s only 24-hour animal hospital, will close Monday

BRIGHTON, N.Y. – Veterinary Specialists & Emergency Services, once the Rochester area’s only 24-hour emergency animal hospital, is permanently closing on Monday.

The clinic on White Spruce Boulevard in Brighton announced in August that it would close because of a nationwide shortage in veterinary staff. It reduced its hours back in 2022 for the same reason. The clinic said it explored options to stay open, including recruitment and using a rotation of doctors from other clinics, but there weren’t enough experienced candidates.

The clinic will close its doors at 6 p.m. If your pet gets sick late at night, the closest 24-hour options within 100 miles of Rochester are:

Orchard Park Veterinary Medical Center in Buffalo

Veterinary Medical Center of Central New York in Syracuse

Cornell University Hospital for Animals in Ithaca

Pittsford Animal Hospital is offering urgent care by appointment only.