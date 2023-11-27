VSES, once Rochester area’s only 24-hour animal hospital, will close Monday
BRIGHTON, N.Y. – Veterinary Specialists & Emergency Services, once the Rochester area’s only 24-hour emergency animal hospital, is permanently closing on Monday.
The clinic on White Spruce Boulevard in Brighton announced in August that it would close because of a nationwide shortage in veterinary staff. It reduced its hours back in 2022 for the same reason. The clinic said it explored options to stay open, including recruitment and using a rotation of doctors from other clinics, but there weren’t enough experienced candidates.
The clinic will close its doors at 6 p.m. If your pet gets sick late at night, the closest 24-hour options within 100 miles of Rochester are:
- Orchard Park Veterinary Medical Center in Buffalo
- Veterinary Medical Center of Central New York in Syracuse
- Cornell University Hospital for Animals in Ithaca
Pittsford Animal Hospital is offering urgent care by appointment only.