Walgreens to close three more stores in November, bringing Rochester-area total to 5

Three more area Walgreens stores to close, bringing total to 5

Walgreens has announced it is planning to close three more pharmacies next month: two in Rochester on Lake Avenue and Monroe Avenue, and one in Pittsford on Monroe Avenue.

That makes five Rochester area Walgreens stores set to close soon, including Irondequoit’s Pattonwood Drive location and Rochester’s West Main Street store.

The stores will close on the following dates:

Nov. 6: 3122 Monroe Ave., Pittsford

Nov. 12: 792 W. Main St., Rochester

Nov. 13: 101 Pattonwood Drive, Irondequoit

Nov. 14: 565 Monroe Ave., Rochester

Nov. 19: 1490 Lake Ave., Rochester

A statement from the company cites untenable rent, staffing, and supply costs:

“Our retail pharmacy business is central to our go-forward business strategy. However, increased regulatory and reimbursement pressures are weighing on our ability to cover the costs associated with rent, staffing, and supply needs. It is never an easy decision to close a store. We know that our stores are important to the communities that we serve, and therefore do everything possible to improve the store performance. When closures are necessary, like those in Rochester, we will work in partnership with community stakeholders to minimize customer disruptions. We intend to redeploy the majority of our team members from those stores that we close.”

Rochester Mayor Malik Evans issued a statement Wednesday, indicating that he and members of his administration met Wednesday with representatives from Walgreens. He said he expressed his “outage” at Walgreen’s “decision to effectively abandon the Rochester area with this latest round of store closures, which will have a disproportionate negative impact on three of the five poorest zip codes in New York State.”

Evans said he asked Walgreens for its full cooperation regarding the future use of the properties — all of which remain under existing lease contracts — and to not interfere with efforts to recruit new pharmacies to the storefronts by raising concerns about competition.