Walk covering 20,000 miles to honor veterans comes to Pittsford

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Carry the Load is a national walk that happens during the month of May that celebrates the sacrifices made by veterans and first responders.

The walk has five routes that cover 20,000miles across 50 states. On Wednesday, people walked through Pittsford.

Carry the Load began in 2011 and was founded by two Navy Seal Veterans.

The goal is to bring all Americans together to honor our nations’ heroes every day and not just on a holiday.

That’s exactly what happened Wednesday.

“We have five relays ours started in Burlington Vermont and will end in Dallas Texas,” says participant, Morgan Cooper.

Since 2011 more than 75,000 people have participated and helped raise more than $21 million dollars. The funds raised go towards awareness, continued care and education, only some of the many things that motivates those who participate.

But, that’s not all.

Morgan Cooper says this relay holds a special place in many peoples’ hearts.

“Everybody here has a different reason for walking,” he says. “I have a bunch of family here but a lot of people come out for the experience but they fall in love with the process and want to come back every single year.”

Carry the Load continues to grow and expand every year. And its not just for walkers, cyclists participate as well.

This is Hunter Lovelace’s second year walking.

He says the roughly five mile walk allows him to share and hear stories of loved ones who fought for the country.

“Last year I was on the Midwest relay and the experiences an stories I heard from there I knew that it was something I wanted to do every year. So I’m going to try my best to be out here every may,” says Lovelace.

Some chose to carry packs with weights.

In Wednesday’s walk loved ones, friends, and strangers carried the American flag every step of the way. This is Zaki Mohammed third route so far in this years relay.

He’s already put in miles on the west coast and in the midwest.

What started off as his college offering him the opportunity to participate in Carry the Load, now has a deeper meaning for Mohammed.

“I realized how much this is worth for other people and seeing how their families react they reacted and saw how much people really do care, so I continue to do it year by year,” says Muhammed.