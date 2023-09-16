‘Walk to Defeat ALS’ raises research funds Saturday

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The ALS Association is hosting its annual “Walk to defeat ALS” Saturday morning.

The disease, also known as Lou Gehrig’s Disease, is a motor neuron condition that affects people’s ability to walk, talk, and even swallow.

The walk kicks off at 11 a.m. at Ontario Beach Park. Last year, nearly 600 walkers raised more than $243,000 for ALS research.

Registration for the walk begins at 9:30 a.m. The walk will have a DJ, advocacy table, a tribute area, and merchandise for a suggested donation.