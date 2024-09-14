Walkers aim to defeat ‘silent disease’ of ALS

Walk held to fight ALS, raise awareness

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A walk to defeat ALS took place Saturday at Ontario Beach Park. The walk was dedicated to raising awareness and funds for ALS research.

ALS, also known as Lou Gehrig’s disease, is a progressive condition that affects nerve cells, gradually taking away a person’s ability to walk, talk and even breathe.

Dozens of walkers participated in Saturday’s walk, including patients, family members, caregivers and supporters, to honor their loved ones and remember those lost to the disease.

“It’s a silent disease, as you can hear from my voice,” Jeff Ballard said. “It affects your ability to speak, so events like this raise money but they also raise awareness so people can support the cause.”

A special feature this year was an ice bucket challenge station, in honor of the 10th anniversary of the viral Ice Bucket Challenge that changed the course of ALS awareness and funding globally.