Walkers support breast cancer patients with Embrace Your Sisters Walk

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The Embrace Your Sisters Walk took place on Sunday ahead of Breast Cancer Awareness Month in October.

It took place at Pittsford Sutherland High School. The 1.8-mile walk supports breast cancer patients with emergency funding for daily living expenses.

