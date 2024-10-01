Walkers support breast cancer patients with Embrace Your Sisters Walk
The day's major News events, business reports, sports updates, Rochester area weather information and tomorrow's forecast are presented by the News10NBC Team.
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The Embrace Your Sisters Walk took place on Sunday ahead of Breast Cancer Awareness Month in October.
It took place at Pittsford Sutherland High School. The 1.8-mile walk supports breast cancer patients with emergency funding for daily living expenses.
RELATED COVERAGE: