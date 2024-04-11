Walking in God’s Grace Ministries will hold health fair on Friday

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Walking in God’s Grace Ministries is holding a health fair on Friday at the Montgomery Center on 10 Cady St. It runs from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The fair will offer free resources including cancer screenings, life insurance representatives, 15 barbers from Sharp Edgez Barber School, the URMC’s mammography van, a League of Women voter registration and a massage therapist. In addition, there will be resources for suicide prevention, COVID kits, Narcan kits, blood pressure screening, and more.

There will also be giveaways of Wegmans and Walmart gift cards along with Foodlink vouchers and home security safes.