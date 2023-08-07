Penfield Walmart evacuated after report of person with rifle in store; no threat at this time, say Sheriff’s Office

Photo and Video: Adam Militello, Esq.

PENFIELD, N.Y. – The Monroe County Sheriff’s has confirmed that the Baytowne Walmart in Penfield has been evacuated. It was reported to Walmart that a man had a rifle and Walmart called 911.

Monroe County Sheriff’s Deputy Brendan Hurley said that neighboring businesses are sheltering in place.

The Sheriff’s Office reported that it has completed its preliminary search of the store and found there to be no threat at this time, but said the investigation is ongoing and the store remains closed to the public until further notice.

Photo: Adam Militello, Esq.

This is a developing story and we will update it as we learn more.