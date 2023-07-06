Wanted man taken into custody after police pursuit

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A suspect wanted in an assault was arrested today after a short police chase in the city.

Rochester Police say officers were in the area of Sanders Street at around 6 p.m. Thursday trying to find the assault suspect when they saw him enter a vehicle and they tried to make a traffic stop. Police say he refused to stop, and they pursued him until his vehicle became disabled on Rialto Street. Police say the suspect was taken into custody without incident, and two other people in the vehicle were also in custody. A loaded firearm was found in the vehicle, police said.

Police are continuing to investigate.