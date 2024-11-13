‘Wanted’ posters targeting Jewish faculty at University of Rochester spark outrage and fear

Jewish community responds to 'wanted' posters with shock, outrage

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Wanted posters depicting several Jewish faculty members at the University of Rochester recently popped up on campus, causing anger among many within the Jewish community.

“My first reaction was one of, just disbelief,” said Meredith Dragon, CEO of the Jewish Federation of Greater Rochester. “I mean, I do believe that it was targeted at the Jewish community and those who have close relationships in the Jewish community.”

The posters label certain university professors and staff as “wanted” for alleged war crimes related to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. One of those targeted was Joy Getnick of the Hillel at U of R. She asked not to show her face, but said in a statement that the posters “spread harmful antisemitic ideas about the Jewish people and about Israel. They further the spread of antisemitic hate on our campus, in an attempt to sow fear.”

“Regardless of whether somebody is Jewish or not, the kinds of things that people are accused of, you know, are still anti-Semitic tropes, whether somebody is Jewish or not,” Dragon said. “So, you know, the tone and, and the misinformation, the disinformation and really the call to incite violence, irrespective of whether somebody is Jewish or not.”

The student-run Jewish Voice for Peace, U of R chapter, say they don’t know who put up the posters, but “the administration’s hasty jump to attribute these posters to antisemitism, without any proper investigation, comes across as an attempt to censor any discussion of the University of Rochester’s complicity in the Israeli army’s ongoing genocide in Gaza. Antisemitism is bigotry or hatred against Jewish people on the basis of their identity and we unequivocally oppose it, and work to dismantle it along with all forms of oppression. It is not, however, antisemitic to criticize the Israeli government and military that is committing war crimes.”

“I think that the university has a lot of work to do with the Jewish community to ensure that people feel safe and secure on campus, because right now they don’t,” said Dragon.

Dragon said Jewish students who feel unsafe may contact the Jewish Federation and get in contact with its director of community security.

The university president also denounced the posters in a statement, calling them divisive, intimidating, and counter to their values as a university.

President Sarah Mangelsdorf’s statement:

“I want to be as clear as I can that the University of Rochester strongly denounces the recent display of “Wanted” posters targeting senior University leaders and members of our faculty, staff, and Board of Trustees. This act is disturbing, divisive and intimidating and runs counter to our values as a university.

“Furthermore, several of those depicted appear to have been targeted because they are members of our Jewish community. We view this as antisemitism, which will not be tolerated at our University. This isn’t who we are. This goes against everything we stand for and we have an obligation to reject it.

“The Department of Public Safety is leading an ongoing investigation and exhausting all available resources to collect evidence and hold those involved accountable for their actions. As DPS Chief Quchee Collins said in his message yesterday, our priority as a University is to maintain a respectful and safe community for everyone.”

Hillel released the following statement:

“This past Sunday, hundreds of deeply disturbing “Wanted” posters appeared across campus targeting our Hillel Director, Jewish faculty and staff, and University administrators. Please know that these posters did not target or mention students, and there is no known threat to Jewish students at this time.

“These deeply disturbing posters, which disproportionately singled out Jewish faculty and staff, spread harmful antisemitic ideas about the Jewish people and about Israel. They further the spread of antisemitic hate on our campus, in an attempt to sow fear.

“Since the posters were discovered, we have been in close contact with the University administration, as well as the Rochester Jewish Federation, the ADL, Hillel International, and the Secure Community Network — the security organization for the U.S. Jewish community. A robust investigation is underway, involving many levels of law enforcement. We are hopeful that the investigation will be swift and thorough, leading to accountability.

“We also hope that this is an opportunity for the University to reflect on what is needed to instill meaningful education about Jewish Peoplehood and antisemitism, so that UR is a place where Jewish life can fully and safely thrive.

“Despite these challenges, we at UR Hillel remain committed to uplifting vibrant Jewish life on campus. Now, more than ever is a time to celebrate our shared heritage and traditions, and feel the strength of our special UR Jewish community.”

Jewish Voice for Peace, UR chapter’s statement:

“While we do not know who put up these posters or the intention behind it, we view these posters as an attempt to shed light on administrators and professors’ support for the Israeli military’s destruction of Gaza. These posters highlighted Jewish and non-Jewish administrators and professors and explicitly condemned their support for the Israeli military and government.

“The administration’s hasty jump to attribute these posters to antisemitism, without any proper investigation, comes across as an attempt to censor any discussion of the University of Rochester’s complicity in the Israeli army’s ongoing genocide in Gaza. Antisemitism is bigotry or hatred against Jewish people on the basis of their identity and we unequivocally oppose it, and work to dismantle it along with all forms of oppression. It is not, however, antisemitic to criticize the Israeli government and military that is committing war crimes.

“We will continue to peacefully protest our University’s complicity in the Israeli military’s destruction of Gaza and urge all members of the campus community to join us in peacefully opposing genocide and war.”

A.I. assisted with the formatting of this story. Click here to see how WHEC News 10 uses A.I.