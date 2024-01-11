Warming Centers open in Ontario County
ONTARIO COUNTY, N.Y. – Because of the ongoing power outages throughout Ontario County, warming centers have opened in the Town of Phelps and the Town of Manchester.
They are located at:
Phelps Library
8 Banta Street
Phelps, NY 14532
Open till 8PM
Clifton Spring Library
4 Railroad Ave,
Clifton Springs, NY 14432
Open till 7PM
Dry ice and bottled water will be available at the Clifton Springs Firehouse, 39 Kendall Street, Clifton Springs from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. or until supplies last.
The Ontario County Emergency Management Office reminds people who are using a generator, to keep it outside and away from windows to prevent carbon monoxide poisoning. Do not use use gas stoves for heating.
You can visit NYSEG for updates on the outages.