Warming Centers open in Ontario County

ONTARIO COUNTY, N.Y. – Because of the ongoing power outages throughout Ontario County, warming centers have opened in the Town of Phelps and the Town of Manchester.

They are located at:

Phelps Library

8 Banta Street

Phelps, NY 14532

Open till 8PM

Clifton Spring Library

4 Railroad Ave,

Clifton Springs, NY 14432

Open till 7PM

Dry ice and bottled water will be available at the Clifton Springs Firehouse, 39 Kendall Street, Clifton Springs from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. or until supplies last.

The Ontario County Emergency Management Office reminds people who are using a generator, to keep it outside and away from windows to prevent carbon monoxide poisoning. Do not use use gas stoves for heating.

You can visit NYSEG for updates on the outages.

