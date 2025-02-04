Warsaw residents ordered to boil water on Tuesday after water main break

WARSAW, N.Y. — Wyoming County health officials are asking Warsaw residents to boil water and conserve water on Tuesday, following a water main break.

The water system lost pressure on Monday night because of the break, which increases the chances that harmful microbes could enter the drinking water. In addition, the water storage facilities lost half of their capacity.

Crews are working to make repairs. The notice for the town and village will end when water sampling tests show that the water is safe. Residents should bring water to a boil, boil it for one minute, and let it cool before using. Boiled or bottled water should be used for drinking, making ice, washing dishes, brushing teeth, and preparing food.

If you have any questions, you can call the Village of Warsaw Office at (585)-786-2120 or the Wyoming County Health Department at (585)-786-8894.