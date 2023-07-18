WATCH: Kia quickly stolen on East Avenue

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Police are investigating yet another stolen car case. It happened earlier this afternoon on East Avenue right in front of News10NBC studios, and our security cameras caught it.

In the video, you can see the victim parking his Kia on the street. After he leaves, the suspect walks over, smashes the rear window and climbs inside. It took just seconds for the suspect to turn the engine on and drive away.

The victim, Evan Panzer, said he stopped for around 40 minutes to get coffee, then came outside to find his car was gone.

“I kind of assumed I forgot where I parked my car … my car had been stolen,” he said.

Police are still trying to find Panzer’s car, and the suspect who stole it.