UPDATE: Ben Crump postpones conference about lawsuit for deadly Armory stampede

UPDATE: Attorney Ben Crump has postponed his conference in Rochester due to travel issues. His law firm says a new date has yet to be determined.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Prominent civil rights attorney Ben Crump is coming to Rochester. He will speak at 12:30 p.m. on Tuesday about filing a lawsuit on behalf of the Syracuse woman, 35-year-old Aisha Stephens, who died after the stampede at the Rochester Main Street Armory concert on March 5.

Crump’s law firm says that he and attorney Terrence Connors also intend to file a lawsuit for several of the concertgoers who were injured in the stampede. Three women died in the stampede and seven were injured. Stephens died of her injuries after days of hospitalization. You can read more about who the victims were here.

Crump has represented the families of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, Tyre Nichols, Trayvon Martin, and others in civil cases.