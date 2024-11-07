Biden speaks about transfer of power after Trump’s victory

President Joe Biden said he’s preparing for a peaceful transfer of power after Donald Trump came out victorious against Kamala Harris in the presidential election.

The president spoke on Thursday at the Rose Garden. Biden said he has spoken with both President-elect Trump and his vice president about the next steps. Biden called his presidency historic, saying his administration pushed infrastructure funding that will support people for generations.

“You’re hurting. I hear you and I see you. Don’t forget. Don’t forget all that we accomplished,” Biden said.

You can see Biden’s full address in this story.