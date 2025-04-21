Gov. Hochul highlights ‘State of the State Affordability’ Agenda in Rochester

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Gov. Kathy Hochul visited Foodlink in Rochester Monday to talk about her 2025 “State of the State Affordability” Agenda.

This address, which Hochul gave on January 14 in Albany, includes over 200 initiatives that will put money back into people’s pockets.

“I’m trying to get you ahead, not further behind” said Hochul.

Hochul wants to be able to get thousands of dollars back into families pockets. She also wants to ensure public safety.

You can watch the full press conference here: