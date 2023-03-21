WATCH LIVE: Lineup will be announced for Rochester Jazz Fest at 11 a.m.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Organizers are announcing the full lineup for the 2023 Rochester International Jazz Festival at 11 a.m. on Tuesday. Once the announcement starts, you can watch it live here.

The 20th annual festival will take place between Friday, June 23 through Saturday, July 1. So far, we know that acclaimed blues singer and guitarist Bonnie Raitt will perform at Kodak Hall on June 27. Her show is already sold out. We also know that jazz guitarist Pat Metheny will perform at Kodak Hall on June 23.