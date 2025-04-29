Mayor addresses issues raised by federal officials after Tom Homan’s visit to Locust Club

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Mayor Malik Evans hosted a roundtable event to discuss issues being raised by federal officials during Border Czar Tom Homan’s visit to Rochester.

Evans said the meeting involved community members who feel the city is being under attack. Over 40 community leaders met with Evans Tuesday to talk about the broader issues in the Rochester community, according to Evans.

“We are going to stand in unity, as a community to ensure that we work collectively to be able to move Rochester forward,” said Evans.

Evans said they plan to rollout a series of actions in response to the “nonsense,” they have received from the federal government.

“What we are seeing is distraction, division, distortion. Period,” said Evans. He also said that our community needs unity, and that should be the number one message.

This meeting comes just as Homan visited the Locust Club Tuesday to meet with leaders of the union that represents Rochester Police officers. Although this meeting happened amidst Homan’s visit, Evans says this was planned long before Homan announced his visit.

What sparked Homan’s visit was a video that shows RPD officers helping Border Patrol agents during a traffic stop, which sparked a debate over sanctuary city policies.

On April 24, the Trump administration filed a lawsuit aiming to end Rochester’s sanctuary city policy. In this lawsuit claims the city’s policies impede immigration officers from carrying out their duties.

Evans confirmed they still have not been served with the lawsuit, but when they are served with it, they will defend this in court.

“Who would’ve ever thought that we’d be talking about cities having their rights infringed upon,” said Evans. “And that’s what the federal government is trying to do.”

Rochester Police also plans to hold a press conference at the Locust Club after Homan’s visit Tuesday. This story will be updated as we learn more about their press conference.

You can watch the full press conference with Evans here:

