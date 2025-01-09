WATCH LIVE: NBC’s coverage of the funeral service for Jimmy Carter

WASHINGTON — Jimmy Carter, the 39th U.S. president who went on to win the Nobel Peace Prize, is being laid to rest in Washington D.C. on Thursday. You can watch NBC News’s coverage of the funeral live here.

The funeral is taking place at the Washington National Cathedral before a second service and burial in his Georgia hometown.

Carter visited Rochester several times, both before and after his 1977 to 1981 presidency. Footage from the News10NBC archives shows Carter in News10NBC’s studio in 1975 for the public affairs show Newsmaker, which eventually became Rochester In Focus. He appeared before the 1976 election when he became president after defeating incumbent Gerald Ford.

Ten years after his presidential term ended, Carter came to Rochester to deliver a speech at the Rochester Institute of Technology in 1991. He spoke about his response to the Gulf War and the hostage crisis in Iran. The visit came after Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter founded the human rights group The Carter Center.