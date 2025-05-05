Prison guard charged in beating death of Robert Brooks pleads guilty

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – One of the ten corrections officers charged in the beating death of Robert Brooks pleaded guilty to first-degree manslaughter in Oneida County Court Monday morning.

Christopher Walrath admitted to intentionally beating Brooks, putting him into a chokehold and striking his body and his groin. He also admitted to participating in the beating with other officers and lying to investigators about what happened.

Brooks, who was from Greece, was incarcerated at Mohawk Correctional Facility in Rome and was transported to Marcy Correctional Facility and was beaten to death in December of 2024.

Bodycam footage showed prison guards beating Brooks in a medical exam room. According to the special prosecutor in the case William Fitzpatrick, he was also beaten when he got off the bus and in the arsenal. Brooks died in the hospital the next day.

As a result, 10 prison guards were indicted in relation to his death. Six corrections officers were charged with second-degree murder, three were charged with manslaughter and one was charged with tampering of evidence.

Fitzpatrick said the serious injuries to Brooks’ head, neck and groin ultimately led to his death, but Walrath’s own punches he inflicted alone were not the sole result of his death.

In April, the guards asked for more time to consider their plea offers due to new information received in discovery.

Walrath’s sentencing is scheduled for August 4. He could face 15 years in state prison along with five years of post release supervision.

“I don’t know someone could be a corrections officer for that long and be facing a sentencing of this length and not have remorse for what he did,” said Fitzpatrick.

Fitzpatrick said he thinks Walrath’s guilty plea will “expedite the other individuals to enter pleas or may not.”

Brooks’ son, Robert Brooks Jr., responded to Walrath’s guilty plea, saying his life is now in the hands of prison officials and that this must be a “terrifying prospect,” for both himself and his family.

“I pray that Mr. Walrath has the opportunity in prison to rehabilitate himself, and come out a better man,” said Brooks Jr. “This is what every single person in prison deserves, but it was viciously taken away from my father.”

Brooks Jr. also said this an important, but still modest step to the road of justice for his father.

“Everyone who participated in my father’s killing, and everyone who allowed it to happen, needs to be held fully responsible,” said Brooks, Jr.

Fitzpatrick said he had been running everything by Brooks Jr. and Brooks Jr. said he believes this manslaughter plea is fair.

Watch Walrath in court here:

RELATED: