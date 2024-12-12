Two men charged in deadly 2022 mass shooting inside home on Illinois Street

Police recovered these weapons:

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — One man is charged with murder and another is charged with assault in a deadly mass shooting that happened two years ago inside a home on Illinois Street.

RPD announced the arrests on Thursday during a news conference. The shooting left 24-year-old Jahkeem Douglas dead and four others injured.

RPD Capt. Frank Umbrino said investigators have been gathering evidence ever since the shooting on Dec. 13 at the home, rented to film a music video to commemorate a murder victim.

“The family, who has joined us here today, they are never going to forget their loss and nothing is going to make that loss go away,” Umbrino said. “But at least now there’s a sense of relief knowing that somebody’s going to be held accountable and they at least have answers to questions that they’ve had for the last two years.”

Umbrino said 32-year-old Martin Gibson, the man accused of killing Douglas, was among the wounded. Both he and 31-year-old Davonte Lippens — accused of shooting and wounding someone at the home — are facing multiple weapons and drug charges. You can see his full list of charges in the document at the bottom of this story.

Between 20 and 30 people were inside the home when the shooting broke out. Umbrino said that, while making the video, a group entered the building in search of someone who they believed had stolen an illegal gun from them. He said the group began firing shots after finding their intended target in the basement. Police don’t believe Douglas was the intended target.

The shooting led RPD to execute a search warrant on Henry Street, where they found multiple guns, extended magazines, bullet-resistant vests, and drugs including fentanyl and cocaine. Umbrino said investigators identified the people involved in the shooting soon after it happened but the investigation stalled due to a lack of cooperation.

This week, a grand jury was presented with a 32-count indictment relating to the mass shooting and the guns and drugs found on Henry Street. On Tuesday morning, police searched Gibson’s home — saying they found a handgun, a rifle, cocaine, and drug paraphernalia — and Gibson was arrested. He was arraigned in Rochester City Court and is being held without bail.

Umbrino said investigators stayed persistent, working to collect the evidence they needed to bring justice.

“I can’t tell you the persistence that they had, the never-quit attitude. This case could have certainly ended up in the backroom with a lot of other cold cases we’ve had,” he said.

