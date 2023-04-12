WATCH LIVE: Senator Schumer is speaking 2021 Mendon helicopter crash investigation

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The results of the federal investigation into the 2021 Mendon fatal helicopter crash will be revealed on Wednesday afternoon. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer will speak about the investigation at 1 p.m. You can watch the conference live here.

Three local Army National Guard members died in the crash during a training exercise in January 2021. The Black Hawk helicopter landed with its nose down in a field after the crew rehearsed an emergency maneuver involving the flight controls during a drill. The field was off West Bloomfield Road southeast of Mendon Ponds Park.

The announcement on the federal investigation comes after nine soldiers were killed on March 29 when two Army Black Hawk helicopters crashed during a training exercise in Kentucky.

Schumer will be joined by family members of the Mendon crash victims. All three victims in the crash served in Afghanistan.

Steve Skoda, 54 of Rochester, served in the Army for 35 years and was an experienced flight instructor. Daniel Prial, 30 of Rochester, was an Army captain who graduated from West Point Academy. Christian Koch, 39 of Honeoye Falls, served the National Guard for 20 years and was a pilot with the New York State Police aviation unit.