Fake active shooter calls plague schools across New York state

BROCKPORT, N.Y. — Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer was at Brockport High School on Wednesday.

He spoke about the increase of false reports of active shooters in schools.

He said that he is requesting help from the FBI, and asking that $10 million be added to the FBI’s budget to fight swatting. He’s also asking the federal government to track where the reports are coming from in order to figure out trends and solve the problem.

There have been more than 35 false reports of shooters across the state, forcing police to respond to more than 220 schools. The false reports went out to Brockport and Brighton school districts last Thursday, and Spencerport schools on Tuesday.

The calls come after three children and three adults were killed in a shooting at a school in Nashville, Tenn.