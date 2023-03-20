Senator Schumer spoke about Xylazine, a drug linked to overdoses and skin rotting

MACEDON, N.Y. — Senator Chuck Schumer spoke in Macedon on a plan to protect communities from Xylazine, a drug linked to hundreds of overdose deaths across upstate New York.

Xylazine, a drug intended for horses and cattle, can act as a tranquilizer that mimics the high of heroin in humans. The drug is often mixed with Fentanyl and can cause the skin to rot, with some labeling it as the “zombie drug”.

Xylazine mixed with opioids have caused 59 fatal overdoses in Monroe County and three in Wayne County, according to Senator Schumer’s Office. Schumer will speak about a three-part plan to cut off the supply of Xylazine in the Finger Lakes region, aid law enforcement, and increase addiction services.