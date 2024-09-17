Tom Golisano is giving $360 million to nonprofits across Western NY; See which ones

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Nonprofits across Rochester, Syracuse, and Buffalo are getting $360 million in philanthropic funding from Tom Golisano.

The Paychex founder made the announcement on Tuesday at the Golisano Institute. The nonprofits range from healthcare providers such as Rochester Regional Health and Golisano Children’s Hospital — to educational institutions such as the Rochester Institute of Technology, St. John Fisher University, and The Harley School. Other nonprofits that will get funding also include The Arc of Monroe, American Red Cross of Western New York, Foodlink, Lollypop Farm, and Lifespan of Greater Rochester.

You can learn more about the funding and hear a list of nonprofits getting the funding in this news conference: