Watch News10NBC TODAY starting Monday to hear about Do the Right Thing award winners

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Nine students from across Monroe County were honored for their brave actions, generosity, and good deeds for the Do the Right Thing awards.

The students received their awards at the Rochester Public Safety Building on Thursday. News10NBC’s Emily Putnam emceed the ceremony.

News10NBC is a proud sponsor of the awards, which the Rochester Police Department has held since 1995. Tune into News10NBC TODAY, which runs from 4:30 a.m. to 7 a.m., starting Monday to learn about good deeds that the students are recognized for. You can see past winners here.

Nominations are open year-round for the Do the Right Thing Award. Any student in grades K-12 in a Monroe County school is eligible for a nomination. The good deed must have occurred within one year of the nomination. Anyone over 18 years of age can submit a nomination form including family, friends, school staff, and coaches. You can learn more about nominating a student here.